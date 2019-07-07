JUST IN
One killed, two injured as car overturns in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

A30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when their speeding car overturned after hitting the railing of a bridge in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said Sunday.

The mishap took place near Matori village on Girnare- Makhmalabad road late Saturday night when the victims were returning home, an official at Nashik taluka police station said.

As the car was speeding, its driver lost control over the wheels following which it rammed into the railing of a bridge and overturned, he said.

One of the car occupants, Aniket Dhabale, a resident of Mhasrul area, received severe head injuries and was rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The other two injured persons were undergoing treatment at the same hospital, he added.

First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 13:40 IST

