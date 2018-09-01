One security personnel killed, 3 injured in IED blast by Naxals in C'garh

A (DRG) jawan was killed and three others were injured in an IED blast triggered allegedly by Naxals in district of on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm in Rabdipara village when a team of DRG personnel was out on a routine search operation, of Police told

When the patrolling team reached Rabdipara, around 500 km from state capital Raipur, the ultras triggered the improvised (IED) blast that left four jawans injured, he said.

On being alerted about the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the site to evacuate the injured to town, he said.

" succumbed to his injuries during the evacuation," Sinha said, adding the three others were admitted to and will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

