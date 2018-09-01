London mayor's bikini-clad balloon takes flight

A controversial 29-foot bikini-clad giant of took flight above here on Saturday.

Around 3,400 people have donated 58,182 pounds for the stunt, aimed at removing Khan as at the next local election in 2020 over what organisers claim is his poor record on cutting crime in the British capital.

The crowdfunding page for the 'Make Safe Again' campaign said, "In light of the 'Baby Trump' being allowed to fly over during his visit to the UK, let's get a 'Baby Khan' one and see if free speech applies to all.

"Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime skyrocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don't feel safe and they aren't safe, (there have been) 81 murders this year alone! Khan out."



Khan had reacted nonchalantly to the stunt, after defending a similarly huge balloon depicting a spray-tanned in a nappy, which also took flight above the same spot in London during the US president's visit to the UK in July.

"If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow they're welcome to do so I don't really think yellow's my colour though," Khan said, in reference to the so-called "Baby Khan" inflatable depicting him lying on his side wearing a yellow

The design of the inflatable is in reaction to the mayor's decision to ban advertisements on London's Underground Tube network showing a woman in a similar swimsuit. It featured the caption: "Are you beach body ready?" which was criticised for promoting an unhealthy body image, prompting the ban.

Yanny Bruere, a behind the 'Make London Safe Again' campaign, plans to take the giant blimp around the UK.

"Any surplus money raised will be used for a continuing campaign to remove from office and also for defending free speech which is constantly under attack," he said.

A for City Hall, the London mayor's office, said: "The city operations team has spoken with the organisers of this balloon and given permission for them to use Garden.

"As always, has been working in very close coordination with the and other key agencies to ensure this protest is able to be carried out in a safe and secure way."



The had angered Trump supporters when he gave permission for the US president's 'angry baby balloon' to take flight in the city during the presidential visit in mid-July, saying "the idea that we limit the rights to protest, we limit the rights to free speech because it may cause offence to a foreign leader is a very, very slippery slope".

A group calling itself 'Trump Babysitters' had said at the time that the protest was intended as a humorous way to counter the "misery" created by the US

