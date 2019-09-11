JUST IN
Chemical prices decline by 25% in 2 months on weak oil, US-China trade war
Business Standard

ONGC to invest Rs 13,000 crore in Assam to drill over 220 wells

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

ONGC
A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad (Photo: Reuters)

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday announced it will invest more than Rs 13,000 crore in exploring oil and gas by drilling over 220 wells across Assam in the next five years.

The company said in a statement that it has signed an MoU with the Assam government for enhancing its exploration and production activities in the state.

This investment is being made for drilling more than 220 oil and gas wells across the state, it said.

"ONGC is giving impetus to its activities in alignment with the prime minister's call for reducing import by 10 per cent by 2022 and Northeast Hydrocarbon Vision 2030," it added.
First Published: Wed, September 11 2019. 13:00 IST

