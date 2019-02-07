Rahul, Priyanka make a great team, says Punjab CM

and Vadra make a "great team" and would "wipe out" the government in the upcoming polls, Punjab Chief claimed Thursday.

Trashing allegations of the promoting dynastic politics, he said, "The people vote for individuals, not for dynasty."



Attributing the victories in recent assembly polls in Rajasthan, and Chhattishgarh to Rahul Gandhi's efforts, he said the has "evolved greatly" as a leader.

Describing as "extremely receptive with a deep understanding of issues" facing the country, he said the Congress would make an excellent

Singh made the remarks, while speaking at a media house conclave, said an official release.

In contrast to his mother, who used to listen and mull over the issues, discusses them and takes prompt decisions with total confidence, he said.

Reacting to the recent Kolkata standoff between the and the CBI, the chief described the central agency's action "as a sheer case of victimisation and unacceptable in a democratic polity".

"Even the ED cases against are nothing but victimization and vindictiveness by the Central government, he said, adding that such acts have no place in a civilised nation".

"The things are not done this way in a democratic society," he said.

Drawing an analogy with his own style of functioning, Singh said, "Lot of my colleagues tell me to fix X, Y or Z, but I do not believe in indulging in political vendetta."



Claiming there is no vendetta against the Badals, the chief minister, however, added, "Investigations are in progress in all the allegations against the Badals and (former Akali minister) Majithia and they will pay for their misdeeds.

On the Narendra government's performance, Singh claimed it has failed to do anything for the welfare of farmers, who were not being given even the MSP on their crops.

He claimed even the sugar and cotton industries were in dire straits.

Accusing of backtracking in implementing the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations on the farming sector, said, The report had to be implemented in toto and not piecemeal for their own advantage."



Despite being a minister in the Union government, Harsimrat Badal has also failed to do anything for the state or its people, particularly the agrarian sector, the alleged.

He claimed the Congress government, on the other hand, has managed to bring things on track "despite the massive fiscal crisis we inherited from the erstwhile Badal government".

"Apart from successfully generating 6.25 lakh jobs in less than two years, our government has so far waived Rs 4,786 crore of debts of farmers, which, though not sufficient, was much better than the Rs 17 a day earning announced by the in its recent interim budget," he said.

Listing out major challenges facing the BJP in the upcomning elections, Singh claimed that it would lose the elections due to disenchantment of youths over massive unemployment and the distress among farmers.

Hailing the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Singh said though it was a welcome step, there was need for vigilance as Pakistan's ISI could misuse it for its own nefarious ends.

He said the military has been constantly thwarting India's initiatives for peaceful resolution of bilateral issues.

