UK says new ties possible only if Russia 'changes behaviour'

Britain said Thursday that resetting ties with Russia depended on Moscow changing behaviour, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was time to "turn the page" on the difficult relationship.
"We can only have a different relationship if Russia changes its behaviour," a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said, noting that the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain, blamed on Moscow, was a "despicable act".
"We have been clear that Russia's pattern of aggression and destabilising behaviour undermines its claim to be a responsible international partner," the spokeswoman added.
"We will continue to engage with Russia on matters of international security as this is in the UK's national interest." Britain has accused Russia of orchestrating the March 2018 nerve agent attack against former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English cathedral city of Salisbury, which Moscow has furiously denied.
The incident sparked dozens of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions by Western allies and Russia, plunging relations to a new post-Cold War low.
However, Putin told heads of global news agencies at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg on Thursday that there was now "a need to finally turn this page -- linked to spies and assassination attempts".
The British government said in its response that it continued to have "ongoing engagement with Russia on official channels across a number of areas".
But May's spokesman added: "I think their behaviour undermines their claims to be a responsible international partner.
