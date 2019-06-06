Britain said Thursday that resetting ties with depended on changing behaviour, hours after Russian said it was time to "turn the page" on the difficult relationship.

"We can only have a different relationship if changes its behaviour," a for Prime Minister said, noting that the 2018 of a former Russian in Britain, blamed on Moscow, was a "despicable act".

"We have been clear that Russia's pattern of aggression and destabilising behaviour undermines its claim to be a responsible international partner," the added.

"We will continue to engage with on matters of international security as this is in the UK's national interest." Britain has accused Russia of orchestrating the March 2018 nerve agent attack against former double agent and his daughter in the English cathedral city of Salisbury, which has furiously denied.

The incident sparked dozens of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions by Western allies and Russia, plunging relations to a new post-Cold War low.

However, Putin told heads of global agencies at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg on Thursday that there was now "a need to finally turn this page -- linked to spies and assassination attempts".

The said in its response that it continued to have "ongoing engagement with Russia on official channels across a number of areas".

But May's added: "I think their behaviour undermines their claims to be a responsible international partner.

