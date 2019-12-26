JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Oppn 'spoiling atmosphere' with protests against citizenship law: Amit Shah
Business Standard

Congress is creating confusion over Citizenship Act in Delhi: Amit Shah

He aslo exuded confidence about the BJP's performance in the national capital, he said time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and "lotus will bloom."

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah (C) with others attends a prayer meeting at Sadaiv Atal, the memorial of former prime minister A B Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.

Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah, in an apparent reference to the left leaning intellectuals opposing the amended citizenship law, said it was time to defeat the "tukde tukde" gang.

"The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi," Shah said on the recent anti CAA protests, some of which turned violent in areas like the Jamia Millia University and Seelampur.

Exuding confidence about the BJP's performance in the national capital, he said time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and "lotus will bloom."

"Delhi, you gave (us) all seven BJP MPs, now time to give BJP MLAs (a chance) in the next polls for development of the national capital," Shah, who is also the BJP President, said.

Taking on Kejriwal, he said the AAP dispensation obstructed Centre's schemes.

"Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects," Shah said.

Delhi will go to polls early next year.
First Published: Thu, December 26 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU