Opposition of NC, Cong to extension of quota law politically motivated: BJP

The opposition of the National Conference and the to the central government's move to extend benefits of a new quota legislation to "is totally politically motivated", the BJP said Saturday.

The two parties want to "deprive" the common masses of their due rights, told reporters here.

The National Conference (NC) took out protest rallies in many areas of on Saturday, expressing "dismay" over the amendments to the Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Order, 1954.

The party said the amendments were "a blatant violation of Article 370 of the Constitution", which gives autonomous status to

The central government brought in the amendments for giving reservation benefits to economically weaker sections and for promotion in government jobs to SCs and STs in

The NC said it was not against granting reservation to specific groups, but such a decision should have been left to an elected legislature.

"This was a decision, which should be welcomed by all. NC and have said that they will challenge the decision in court. They must clear their intentions, as it seems that they do not want to see upliftment of deprived sections," the said.

"But they are so much interested to counter the government that they are ready to go against the interests of common people. They must not play on these issues," he said.

