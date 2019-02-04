Opposition sponsored Bihar bandh evokes mixed response

The called by opposition parties in protest against the charge on RLSP Kushwaha and his party workers two days ago evoked mixed response Monday with normal life remaining unaffected by and large notwithstanding stray incidents of road blockade and arson.

In the state capital, the (RLSP) activists received active support from its partners in mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)--the RJD and the

The CPI(ML) Liberation and the had also extended their support to the day-long

and Rajya Sabha MP sat on a dharna organized at the crossing.

They also demanded an apology from Minister Nitish Kumar for the charge which had left scores of RLSP activists, including Kushwaha, injured.

In Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur, of Police Aditya Kumar said the went off peacefully though 24 activists of the opposition parties courted arrest at the town police station and they were let off after having made to sign bonds.

Road blockades for a couple of hours was reported from East Champaran district but normal traffic resumed after 10 A.M.

Around 30 bandh supporters, belonging to RLSP, and Samajwadi Party, were taken into custody in Nawada as they tried to enforce the shutdown in Prajatantra Chowk area of the town.

The bandh was more effective in Arwal, a part of which falls under Kushwahas Lok Sabha constituency Karakat. RLSP and RJD workers took out processions raising slogans against the government and blocked traffic on the national 98 by burning tyres, leading to a traffic snarl.

In Begusarai, the bandh remained peaceful and shopping establishments did normal business though bandh-related incidents led to traffic jams on national highways NH 28 and NH 31.

In Katihar, commuters faced difficulty reaching their offices and educational institutions on account of bandh-related dharnas, though rail traffic remained unaffected. Local leaders of the RJD and the RLSP were seen staging demonstrations in various parts of the town.

Kushwaha, who resigned as Union for HRD and quit the NDA in December, was staging a march on Saturday to the Raj Bhavan carrying signatures of one crore people of the state gathered by his party in support of a charter of demands for educational reforms.

He is at present recuperating at the in the state capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)