Optiemus Infracom completes Rs 285-cr asset sale, to focus on mobile mfg

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma signs Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for Candid Powder
Multiplex major PVR opens a new 6-screen property in Karnataka's Mysuru
Lenders with majority vote for closing Bhushan Power deal with JSW Steel
India Inc goes slow on local bonds as rates rise, investors turn sceptical
Coal India board approves second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
-
Electronics contract manufacturer Optiemus Infracom on Friday announced completion of sale of one of its real estate assets in Noida for Rs 285 crore, which it plans to invest in expansion of mobile phone production business.
Optiemus is one of 16 entities whose proposal under the PLI scheme has been approved by the government. The PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing was notified on April 1, 2020.
"...this is to inform you that after obtaining approvals from shareholders and other concerned authorities, the execution of sale and transfer of land together with structures/building of the company...has been completed on March 04, 2021 for a total consideration of Rs 285 crore," Optiemus Infracom said in a regulatory filing.
The company said the sale of the real estate asset is in the overall best interest of the company as after exiting from its non-core asset, the company will now mainly focus on its core business of manufacturing of mobile and other mobility products to achieve maximum advantage of the PLI scheme.
"The net proceeds of the above mentioned transaction will mainly be utilised towards expansion of mobile manufacturing business through Optiemus Electronics Limited, subsidiary company and to repay the existing loans and reduce interest burden," the filing said.
Optiemus Infracom and Wistron jointly made mobile phones for LG, Blackberry, HTC, Oppo, OnePlus, JioPhones through their joint venture Optiemus Electronics. Optiemus Infracom has now purchased the entire stake of Wistron in Optiemus Electronics.
Optiemus Infracom chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta had earlier told PTI that the company was in process of setting up a new plant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU