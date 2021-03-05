Multiplex major PVR opens a new 6-screen property in Karnataka's Mysuru

-
ALSO READ
Near-term uncertainty in demand, costs to keep PVR stock under pressure
Despite Q3 loss, analysts still bullish on this multiplex stock & why!
Multiplex stocks climb as Maharashtra allows movie theatres to reopen
Inox Leisure, PVR surge up to 17% on reopening of cinemas from October 15
Covid-19 norms go for a toss as commuters cram local trains in Bengal
-
Multiplex majorPVR on Friday announced the launch of a new six-screen property in Mysuru, Karnataka.
"PVR Cinemas with this launch strengthens its presence in Karnataka with 109 screens in 16 properties and 292 screens across 47 properties in South. Located in the heart of India's silk city, the new PVR Cinemas spreads across an area of 32,240 sq feet and can accommodate a total of 1,078 audiences," the company said in a statement.
PVR said the new property features advanced cinematic technological solutions to offer a holistic movie-going experience to the patrons in the region. Designed to deliver a hygienic, safe and wholesome cinematic experience, the new multiplex also brings in new-age technologies in a modern aesthetic avatar.
Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, "South is an important market for us and occupies the major share of screens, and expanding in the region holds a lot of significance for us due to the immense passion for movies among audiences. In line with the company's expansion plans, we are pleased to introduce the biggest multiplex in Mysuru and provide best-in-class entertainment and enhanced experiences to our audiences."
With this opening, PVR now operates 844 screens at 177 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka).
The multiplex industry has been one of the worst impacted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Prior to that, multiplexes and cinema halls were operating at 50 per cent sitting capacity in accordance with the Unlock-5 guidelines issued by the government following COVID-19 pandemic.Multiplexes and cinema halls were closed for almost seven months and opened in October last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU