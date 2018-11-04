'Orange fleshed sweet potato can save children from malnutrition'

Around 50 farmers of Gorakhpur and Nagar district are growing orange fleshed to fight against especially in children in the two adjoining districts.

The bio-fortified crop Orange Fleshed (OFSP) is rich source of vitamin A.

The idea of cultivating OFSP was conceived by a native of Gorakhpur Ram Chet Chowdhary, a retired who has worked in from 2006 to 2012 as technical expert with the and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nation.

Chowdhary through an NGO is spreading awareness about OFSP and appealing children in schools to include the super in their meals.

While working in with the United Nations, I came to know about orange fleshed which is a low priced crop of African countries and it is a big source of vitamin A and beta and it is almost 150 per cent higher than Vitamin A found in carrot, papaya, etc and that is why it is also known as super food," he told PTI Sunday.

This can be helpful in fighting in areas of eastern UP, he said adding that in 24 African countries, the food is used for tackling and the results are 100 per cent.

In 2015-16, we conducted a survey in Gorakhpur and Sant Nagar and found that around 51 per cent children between 3 and 12 years of age are suffering with eye diseases due to deficiency of Vitamin A. So we started cultivating the super food in 2013 with the help of few farmers and from 2014 to 2017, provided us aid," he said.

At present the cost of the super food OFSP is 30 per kg, but it is only available in local market near Karjahan village area.

Some NGO-trained women are preparing 18 varieties of products with it but still it has not reached to big stores of the city.

Chowdhary is meeting government officials and ministers so that the OFSP could be adopted by the state as a

