US hands bank accounts to Venezuela's Guaido

Orissa HC grants anticipatory bail to BJD MP in chit fund case

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack 

The Orissa High Court granted anticipatory bail to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Rabindra Jena on Tuesday in connection with the multi-crore-rupee Seashore chit fund case.

Justice Debabrata Dash granted anticipatory bail to Jena, the Member of Parliament from Balasore, who had approached the court in April last year seeking the relief.

Jena had filed the plea after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at his houses in Balasore and New Delhi in January, 2017.

He was booked by the investigating agency for his alleged complicities with chit fund company Seashore Group.

Jena had moved the high court and got protection from it in March, 2017.

He had approached the court again on April 2 last year after the expiry of the protection order.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 22:15 IST

