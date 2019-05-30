Osaka survives as big daddy Djokovic and Serena stroll

staged a second successive great escape on Thursday as fellow top seed and strolled into the last 32.

World number one Osaka, bidding to add the to her US and Australian titles, came back from a set and 2-4 down to defeat former world number one 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Her win came on the back of being just two points from defeat in her tournament opener against

The 21-year-old held her nerve, despite squandering two match points late in the deciding set, to secure a clash against of the

"I was lucky to have played Victoria twice before. I knew she had been playing well coming into the tournament," said Osaka.

"It was an unfortunate second round draw for me so I am happy to win."



Osaka finished the two-hour 50-minute encounter on with 52 winners and 43 unforced errors.

She becomes the first top seed to win her two opening matches at after losing the first set since in 2005.

"She deserves to be where she is -- she is very powerful and explosive," said 29-year-old Azarenka.

Siniakova, the world number 42, also endured a marathon win, putting out Greek 29th seed 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 in a three-hour 10-minute duel.

Siniakova had trailed 1-5 in the first set before surrendering a 5/2 lead in the second-set tiebreaker.

- Big daddy Djokovic -



======================Djokovic cruised into the last 32 for the 14th successive year, admitting it had been an emotional day playing for the first time in front of his four-year-old son.

Djokovic, bidding to become just the second man to hold all four Slams at the same time twice, cruised to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Swiss lucky loser Watching from the player's box on was Djokovic's son

"It's a very special day for me as it's the first time in my life that I have played in front of my son," said the 32-year-old Serb after a 23rd straight win at the Slams.

"He showed incredible patience to sit there for an hour and a half. Usually, he's not that patient with "



Djokovic goes on to face Italian Salvatore Caruso, ranked 147, for a place in the last 16 in

Thursday was a lot more enjoyable for Djokovic than his last visit to in 2018 when he was knocked out in the quarter-finals by

Three-time champion Williams thrashed Japanese to step up her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory and next faces fellow American

"I'm very serious when I play, but I'm happy," said Williams.

A mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Osaka, who famously beat Williams in a dramatic final, remains a possibility.

Williams hammered 10 aces and 36 winners past world number 238 Nara, who stands a mere 5ft 1in (1.55m).

Fourth seed overcame an entertaining challenge from Kazakhstan's to reach the third round for the fourth straight year.

The Austrian fourth seed was facing a fifth set when trailing 5-2 in the fourth, but reeled off five straight games to win 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5.

World number 91 Bublik delighted the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd with his wide range of shots, including three underarm serves in the opening set.

The reward for Thiem is a clash against Uruguay's who made it through when British number one retired with a at 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 2-1 down.

became the youngest American woman since Williams in 1999 to make the third round when the 17-year-old defeated Belarus' 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2.

Fellow 17-year-old of also reached the last 32, seeing off Chinese 16th seed

