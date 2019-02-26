C'garh Assembly hails IAF for air strikes in Pakistan

The Legislative Assembly Tuesday lauded the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in

Charandas Mahant, Bhupesh Baghel, and other members of the said they salute the valour of Indian soldiers.

"The state assembly hails the bravery and courage of (IAF). The entire is with our forces," Mahant said.

Baghel said, "Indian forces are the best in the world and the entire nation is with our forces which have yet again proved their supremacy."



People of also feel proud of our brave soldiers like others, he added.

Earlier, Baghel said in a tweet, "We salute to Indian Army. We are proud of bravery and valour of our jawans of the country. Now time has come to uproot terrorism in the country."



As the Question Hour began in the Assembly, Kaushik said has not only avenged the Pulwama terror attack, but also fulfilled the wish of crores of countrymen who had been eagerly waiting for this moment.

The jawans have given befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorsand retaliated in style after Uri surgical strike, he said, congratulating the armed forces.

Strike involving several fighter jets of the IAF successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in province early Tuesday.

