Other banks to be out of PCA framework soon, says FM

A day after three PSU banks were removed from (PCA) framework of the RBI, Friday expressed hope that other remaining 8 lenders will be out of the list soon.

Various steps taken by the government has helped the banks significantly and as a result three banks -- Bank of (BoI), (BoM) and (OBC) -- are out of the framework, he said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

The RBI Thursday lifted lending curbs on three out of 11 weak (PSBs).

Eight -- Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, and -- still remain under framework, which imposes lending restrictions and prevents them from expanding, among other curbs.

The way improvement are taking place in the sector, he said, remaining banks would be out of the framework.

