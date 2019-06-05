OTTO, TVS Motor, MRF Tyres among TRA's most trusted brands in 2019

Men's apparel brand Otto, two and three wheeler and Tyres have emerged as the most trusted brands from Chennai, according to a TRA report, India Study, 2019.

While OTTO climbed from 96th rank in 2018 to 23rd in 2019, rose to 42nd from 60th position last year. Tyres climbed to the 107th position from 130th in 2018, according to the report on brands that was released here Wednesday.

Heavy commercial dropped to the 225th position from 172nd in 2018, while provider slipped to the 264th position from 242nd in 2018.

" is undoubtedly emerging as a successful playground for multiple brands, be it manufacturing, automobile, engineering or apparels," TRA CEO, N Chandramouli, said in a statement.

"Chennai-based brands are reaching out to wider audience by improving the trust quotient and thus connecting with the consumers," the statement quoted him as saying.

TRA's Brand Trust Report 2019, the ninth in the series, is the result of a primary research based on the proprietary 61-Attribute Trust Matrix of TRA, the statement said.

This year's research was conducted among 2,315 consumer-influencers across 16 cities, it said.

