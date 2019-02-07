Over 1.7 crore youth in terror-affected, rural areas trained under NRLM: Govt

More than 1.70 crore rural poor youth across the country have been trained under the (NRLM) till January 2019, the government said Thursday.

Replying to a query raised in the Lok Sabha on imparting skill development training to rural youth living in Naxal-infested and terrorism-affected areas, of State for Rural Development said, "The government is implementing the (DDU-GKY), a placement-linked skill development programme for rural poor youth under the (NRLM) all over the country."



"Under the DDU-GKY, a special initiative called Roshni has been launched that takes into account the peculiar situations in 27 Left wing extremist-affected districts," he said.

In a written reply to the query, the told the Lok Sabha, "Every candidate undergoing training under DDU-GKY is given mandatory basic training in for 80 Hours. During the year 2018-19 (upto 31st January, 2019), 1,76,630 candidates have been provided training."



He said the government aims to train two lakh youth under the programme during the financial year 2018-19.

The maximum number of youth proposed to be trained are from (21,417 youth), followed by Odisha (20,153), (17,236) and and Kashmir (14,414 youth).

"Under this initiative, skill development shall be a mandatory residential course with 40 per cent coverage to women candidates. Roshni is oriented towards addressing the infrastructure, education, and health deficiencies in these areas, and leveraging the availability of natural resources and traditional skills and knowledge.

"A special scheme, Himayat, is being operated for and Kashmir under DDU-GKY. This is a 100 per cent centrally funded scheme implemented with the help of the by a dedicated located in both and Jammu," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)