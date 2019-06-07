Over 2.58 lakh students register on DU's website for admissions till now

Over 2.58 lakh students registered on the Delhi University's website for admission to undergraduate courses till Friday, the varsity said.

The university started registrations on May 30 for undergraduate courses and the admission process will end on June 14.

The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20, second on June 25 and the third to be released on June 29.

The fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be out on July 4 and July 9 respectively.

Till now, 2,58,296 students have registered and 1,51,722 made payments, the varsity said.

Out of the total number of registrations, 94,776 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 27,751 other backward classes, 21,550 scheduled castes, 4410 scheduled tribes and 3235 from the economically weaker section (EWS), it said.

On Friday, the organised its open day sessions at near Ajmeri Gate and in Raja Garden.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

At the open day in Rajdhani College, a said there will not be separate cut-offs for EWS students but the varsity has clarified that there will be separate cut-offs issued for the category and the modalities are being worked out.

