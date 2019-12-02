JUST IN
Business Standard

Over 6.9 million candidates trained under PMKVY till November: Parliament

Till the said period, 681 PMKKs have been established in the country as against the allocated 812 PMKKs across 707 districts, he said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Over 69 lakh candidates have been trained across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) till November 11, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Launched in 2015, PMKVY is the flagship outcome-based skill training scheme of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) which aims to train 1 crore youth by 2020.

"...under PMKVY as on November 11, 2019, approximately 69.03 lakh, (of which) 38.01 lakh Short Term Training (STT) and 31.02 lakh Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) candidates have been trained throughout country," Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R K Singh said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

The MSDE, through the National Skill Development Corporation, promotes establishment of model and aspirational skill centres known as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK) for imparting skill training in every district, the minister said in a separate reply.

Till the said period, 681 PMKKs have been established in the country as against the allocated 812 PMKKs across 707 districts, he said.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 20:40 IST

