Over 75 realtors to take part in 12th edition of FAIRPRO 2019

: Over 75 developers are expected to take part in the 12th edition of the annual flagship property expo FAIRPRO 2019, its organisers said Tuesday.

The event is to take place here between February 15 and 17, of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India-Chennai W S Habib said.

The price of residential projects ranges from Rs 20 lakh to multi-crore, a press release said.

"We are happy to host the 12th edition of FAIRPRO'19. Over 75 property developers will showcase more than 300 residential projects," he said in the press release.

"We are expecting over 25,000 visitors during the three- day event which, we hope, will offer a perfect platform for the customers to invest in property", he said.

Several public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India, PNB Housing Finance Ltd., LIC Housing Finance, and were also expected to take part in the event, the release said.

