Coriander futures dip 0.02% on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 0.02 per cent to Rs 6,539 per quintal in futures market Tuesday as participants reduced positions amid muted domestic as well as exports demand against ample stocks position.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in April declined by Rs 13, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 6,539 per quintal with an open interest of 29,450 lots.

On similar lines, rates for delivery in May was trading lower by Rs 27, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 6,595. The open interest of the contract stood at 3,330 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)