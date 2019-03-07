Owaisi condemns attack on Kashmiris in Lucknow

Condemning the attack on two Kashmiris in Lucknow, Thursday alleged the assailants were from ideology and the incident showed that the was not serious about checking such crimes.

Owaisi regretted that the incident happened in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, which is being represented in the by the country's (Rajnath Singh).

The incident also shows that the was not serious about checking incidents like mob lynchings and attacks on Kashmiris, he claimed.

"It also shows that the is not serious, whether it is mob lynching, whether it is lynching of Dalits, whether it is now the attack on Kashmiris, the Prime Minister always does lip service.

"I am still telling you, if the Prime Minister is very serious, he can put an end to all these things within 10 minutes," Owaisi said.

These are attacks on "our Constitution", he claimed.

"These videos are being used by enemies of our country to show how we treat Kashmiris. It is high time that we as Indians condemn this behaviour of this buffoons, these goons who are from the ideology.

"We have to win over Kashmiris. That will be a great day for India," he said.

A group of men were seen on camera assaulting two Kashmiri youths in Daliganj locality in Uttar Pradesh's capital city.

The incident took place Wednesday evening when the Kashmiri youths were selling dry fruits on

They were attacked with sticks by saffron-clad men, the video of which went viral.

The main accused, identified as Bajrang Sonkar, has been arrested, a said.

Asked about Rafale issue, he alleged that if the government is not able to safeguard one file, it shows its incompetence.

The when she spoke in parliament should have stated that a file had been stolen, he said.

He questioned the move to invoke against who put out stories on the issue.

Owaisi also condemned the grenade attack in Jammu.

What lessons the government has learnt after the Pulwama incident and why intelligence system is failing in detecting the perpetrators of attacks is important, he said.

Owaisi took a dig at the incident in which BJP exchanged blows in UP and said the party's slogan of "mera booth sabse majboot" should be "mera joota sabse majboot" (my shoe strongest).

The also alleged that the Sangh Parivar-BJP combine was trying to impose its ideology, while the country is diverse and multi-cultural.

