P Christie becomes new Director of XLRI

- Xavier School of Management, one of Indias premier B-Schools, has appointed P Christie as its new Director, a press release said Friday.

After the completion of his second term, E. Abraham handed over the reins to P. Christie as the new of the countrys leading management institute Thursday, it said.

Fr. P. Christie has taken over the responsibilities as the new of with immediate effect.

Fr. E. Abraham, has been the longest serving of XLRI. His total tenure as Director spanned for over 16 years across two terms. He himself is also an alumnus of XLRI.

Prior to joining XLRI, Fr. Christie has been serving as the Director of (LIBA), Chennai for 11 years.

His association with LIBA goes back to 1999, where he started as Assistant and later became the before taking up the responsibility of the Director.

Fr. Christie holds a MBA and Ph.D. in Business Administration from University, St. Louis, USA with Major in Decision Sciences.

He also holds a masters degree in statistics from Madras Christian College, Chennai.

Fr. P. Christie said, It is indeed a privilege to be a part of XLRI and it is a huge responsibility to help spearhead XLRI at this exciting juncture.

