P Christie becomes new Director of XLRI

XLRI - Xavier School of Management, one of Indias premier B-Schools, has appointed Fr. P Christie as its new Director, a XLRI press release said Friday.
After the completion of his second term, Fr. E. Abraham handed over the reins to Fr. P. Christie as the new Director of the countrys leading management institute Thursday, it said.
Fr. P. Christie has taken over the responsibilities as the new Director of XLRI with immediate effect.
Fr. E. Abraham, has been the longest serving Director of XLRI. His total tenure as Director spanned for over 16 years across two terms. He himself is also an alumnus of XLRI.
Prior to joining XLRI, Fr. Christie has been serving as the Director of Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai for 11 years.
His association with LIBA goes back to 1999, where he started as Assistant Professor of Decision Sciences and later became the Dean before taking up the responsibility of the Director.
Fr. Christie holds a MBA and Ph.D. in Business Administration from St. Louis University, St. Louis, USA with Major in Decision Sciences.
He also holds a masters degree in statistics from Madras Christian College, Chennai.
Fr. P. Christie said, It is indeed a privilege to be a part of XLRI and it is a huge responsibility to help spearhead XLRI at this exciting juncture.
