The Padma awards 2019, announced on the eve of Republic Day, will honour 112 inspiring personalities, including a babycorn farmer, and a Kabaddi champion, who were selected from 50,000 nominations, officials said.

The awardees are from across the nation and all segments of society, and the government has gone beyond excellence alone, recognising larger impact and their

The list of four Padma Vibhushan, 14 and 94 awardees was prepared from a record50,000 nominations, which was a 20 times increase since 2014 when the government had received just 2,200 nominations, a said.

As many as 12 farmers were selected from nine states for the Padma awards, including Kanwal Singh Chauhan for babycorn and mushroom, Vallabhbhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya for carrot and Jagdish for cauliflower.

Progressive farmers who have been adopting technology and scientific methods in cultivation are Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, Ram Sharan Verma, Venkateswara

Traditional farmers who excelled by conserving old, traditional seeds and promoting organic farming are Kamala Pujhari, Rajkumari Devi, and

In the animal husbandry sector, the awardees are for fisheries and Narendra Singh for dairy-breeding.

The 14 doctors to be honoured were from 11 states, serving the poor and fighting diseases affecting the common man.

They are: Omesh Kumar (rabies), Sudam Kate (sickle cell), Ramaswami Venkataswami (reconstruction surgery of burns), (cataract and myopia).

Serving the poor with at minimal, and often zero cost are doctors (Jharkhand), Smita and Ravindra Kolhe (Melghat, Maharashtra), R V Ramani (Tamil Nadu).

Serving in the remotest areas of are doctors (Ladakh), (Assam), (Latur, Maharashtra).

Best doctors from India's premier medical institutions who will be honoured with the Padma awards are: ( of PGIMER, Chandigarh), (King George Medical University, Lucknow), ( and AIIMS, Delhi), ( at Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata).

Nine leading sportspersons from nine disciplines are Bombayla (archery), Prashanti Singh (basketball), Harika Dronavalli (chess), (cricket), (football), (kabaddi), (mountaineering), (table tennis) and Bajrang Punia (wrestling).

This year's Padma awardees also include Hukumdev Narayan Yadav, tribal leader Kariya Munda, Sikh leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, and Sikh fighting for justice for 1984 riot victims Harvinder Singh Phoolka.

India's friends abroad who are going to be honoured are of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, who had played instrumental role in enabling the rescue of thousands of Indian citizens from war-torn and anti-apartheid of Pravin Gordhan.

Another said the had transformed the Padma awards' tag of "government awards" to "people's awards".

All of the awardees were evaluated on merit through robust and rigorous ecosystem from nomination to selection, the said.

Each nominee is profiled-based on a scientific evaluation framework and each profile goes through rounds of quality check, scrutiny and expert consultation.

"This is reflected in the awardees selected. An inspiration to all - the stories of their struggles, dedication, perseverance, selflessness and service script the story of New India," the official said.

