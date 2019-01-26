3 dead, 1 injured after SUV falls off river bridge in C'garh

Three persons were Saturday killed and one injured after the sports utility vehicle the four were travelling in fell off a bridge in Chhattisgarh's town, police said.

The incident happened at 10am near Bondatikra village when the SUV was on a bridge over Kelo River, the said, adding that the deceased and injured are residents of Premnagar area here.

"The lost control, the vehicle skidded off the road, broke the bridge's safety railings and landed on a dry part beneath the bridge, killing three people in the SUV instantly," an said.

He identified the three as (30), Vijay Patwa (21) and (25), and the injured as Shashikant Yadav (24).

He said a case has been registered at Chakradharnagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)