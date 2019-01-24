NGT slaps Rs 10L interim penalty on King George's Medical University for improper disposal of medical waste

The has slapped an interim penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Lucknow-based (KGMU) for failing to ensure proper disposal of medical and other environmental norms.

A bench headed by NGT Justice passed the order after perusing a report submitted by the UP Solid Management Monitoring Committee.

The green panel directed the medical body to deposit the amount with the Board (UPPCB).

"The UPPCB may exercise of powers inter-alia under Rule 16 of the SWM Rules, 2016, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act,1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and apart from other steps, determine and recover the amount of damage after following due procedure," it said.

"Pending such consideration, we direct to deposit interim compensation of Rs 10 lakhs with the UPPCB," the tribunal said.

The NGT said the UPPCB may spend the amount for restoration of the and to help the victims of diseases, wherever necessary, and also conduct appropriate health impact study.

The bench, also comprising justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, directed the UPPCB to furnish an action taken report to the tribunal within one month by email.

The management monitoring committee had recommended that KGMU be saddled with compensatory cost of Rs 10 lakh which may be deposited in Ayushman Yojana fund, ear-marked for BPL citizens to provide them free treatment.

The committee had also said that the KGMU be directed to strictly comply with the " Rules-2016 and the biomedical wastes categories, their segregation, collection, treatment, processing and disposal options be done as per Schedule I of the Rules 2016 and accordingly take appropriate actions within a period of three months".

The tribunal was hearing a petition seeking compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)