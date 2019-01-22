Paes-Stosur crash out of Australian Open

Veteran and his partner suffered a second round defeat in the mixed doubles event, ending India's campaign at here Tuesday.

The unseeded pair of Paes and Stosur won the first set 6-4 against and but conceded the second set with the same scoreline.

The third set went into tiebreak with the fifth seed German-Colombian duo emerging victorious 10-8.

Paes and Stosur had beaten the pair Dutch-Czech pairing of in the round of 32.

The 45-year-old Paes had made a first round exit in the men's doubles event with partner Mexican

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his partner were also knocked out in the opening round of the event.

In the men's singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran had also made a first round exit after coming through the Qualifiers while Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi could not make it to the singles main draw.

