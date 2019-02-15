HC seeks AAP govt's reply on 1984 riots convict's parole plea

The High Court Friday sought response of the on a plea by Balwan Khokhar, who along with former was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 184 case, seeking parole to file an appeal.

Justice issued notice to the on the petition in which the convict said he wanted parole for a month to file a special leave petition in the against the High Court's December 17, 2018 verdict.

The high court on December 17, 2018 had set aside the trial court's verdict which had acquitted Kumar in a case related to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in south west on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II during that period.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

The high court had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by the trial court to the other five -- Khokhar, retired Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

It had also convicted them for criminal conspiracy to burn down residences of Sikh families and a gurdwara in the area during the riots.

The trial court in 2013 had awarded life term to Khokhar, and Lal, and a three-year jail term to Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

Following the high court verdict, life term of Khokhar, and Lal has been upheld and the sentence of Yadav and Kishan Khokar has been enhanced to 10 years in jail.

The high court in its judgement had said that the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)