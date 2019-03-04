Pak allocates Rs 75 mn for construction of cremation grounds, graveyards for Hindus, Christians

The of in northwest has allocated Rs 75 million for the construction of five cremation grounds for community and creation of seven graveyards for Christians.

According to provincial officials, a total of Rs 24 million has been allocated for the construction of five cremation grounds and Rs 51 million has been set aside for the creation of seven Christian graveyards in

They said the purchase of four-kanal (0.5 acre) land for cremation ground in and two-kanal (0.25 acre) each in Hangu, Bannu, Dera and Nowshera districts of has been approved by the department concerned.

The purchase of six-kanal (0.75 acre) land for Christian graveyard in Peshawar, five-kanal (0.62 acre) each in Mardan, Kohat, Swabi and Dir Lower and four-kanal each in Swat and Nowshera districts have also been approved by the

In January, the had declared the ancient Hindu of in as a national heritage.

Minority religions make up just 4 per cent of Pakistan's 200 million people. Hindus make up the country's second-largest minority, with more than 2 million, living mainly in the southern province.

