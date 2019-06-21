Pak anti-graft court extends Zardari's remand till July 2

Former Ali Zardari's was extended by 11 days on Friday by an accountability court in the case.

Zardari, 63, who is of the Peoples Party (PPP), will now remain in the custody of the (NAB) till July 2, reported.

He was arrested on June 10 by the anti-corruption body after the rejected his bail plea in the case.

and his sister are two of the main accused in the scandal which utilised to channel illegally gained funds out of

A day after his arrest, granted NAB his physical and ordered that be presented before the court again on June 21.

Earlier on Friday, a NAB team produced the former before Malik and sought a two-week extension in Zardari's remand, the report said.

But the extended Zardari's by 11 days.

During the hearing, the anti-graft body presented its report in the probe and NAB also submitted a report of Zardari's medical check-up, the report said.

When the judge asked Abbasi to share what the agency had uncovered so far, he said during the investigation, had admitted to having a close relationship with a fugitive named

However, Zardari did not admit that Abdullah was his frontman, he added.

Zardari's said: "They (NAB) have not found out anything, they were just making up stories because this entire case is based upon assumptions."



Khosa said that in his statement, the former had said that he knew Abdullah but they had not had any financial exchanges.

"It is not a crime to know a person," said Farooq H Naek, the other representing Zardari.

Khosa further added: "Cases are being made against us on a political basis.

"This is not the first time this is happening with us, it has also happened in the past," he added.

According to the NAB officials, Zardari and his sister made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged

