Edelweiss Financial Services Q3 net rises 18% to Rs 258.35 crore

Edelweiss Financial Services Thursday reported a 18.16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 258.35 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The net profit of the company stood at Rs 218.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased by 25.46 per cent to Rs 2,790.69 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,224.23 crore in the December quarter of 2017-18, it said in a BSE filing.

Shares of the company were trading 3.30 per cent lower at Rs 155.20 apiece on BSE.

