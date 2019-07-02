Pak authorities arrest senior Opposition leader for possessing narcotics

Pakistani authorities on Monday arrested firebrand PML-N parliamentarian Rana Sanaullah for allegedly possessing huge amount of narcotics, officials said.

Sanaullah, the chief of the Punjab unit of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is one of the biggest critics of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He had called Khan an "addict" and demanded search of his Islamabad house to find narcotics.

According to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) officials, Sanaullah, a close aide to the Sharif brothers -- Nawaz and Shehbaz -- was arrested while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

A huge amount of drugs was recovered from his car near, they said, adding that the PML-N leader would be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Condemning the arrest, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said the action against Sanaullah was a "worst example of political victimisation and vengeance of an individual, Imran Khan Khan, against a pro-democratic man.

