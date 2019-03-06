Rummenigge 'irritated' after Loew ditches Bayern trio

Bayern chief has slammed for the timing of his decision to cut Thomas Mueller, and from his plans.

is "irritated" that Loew dropped the bombshell on Tuesday - a week before Bayern's crunch home game against and in the midst of the title race.

"We consider the timing and circumstances of the announcement, both to the players and public, as questionable", wrote Bayern in a joint statement with

"The last international match of the German national team took place on 19 November 2018" - three and a half months ago.

Loew flew to on Tuesday to tell Mueller, 29, Boateng and Hummels, both 30, who have 246 appearances for between them, that their international careers are over.

Loew made the announcement with to host on March 20 in a friendly, then play a Euro 2020 away to the four days later and wants a "new start".

The 59-year-old Germany boss has been under pressure to make sweeping changes since his side crashed out of last year's

Mueller, Boateng and Hummels were at the core of the side which won the 2014 World Cup, but the trio were off form during poor displays by the entire team in last year.

The Bayern bosses are 'irritated' by Loew's timing, ahead of 'landmark' games at home to in next Wednesday and at home to in the league this Saturday.

Bayern are neck-and-neck with leaders Borussia Dortmund on 54 points in the table with only a goal difference of two keeping the Bavarians off top-spot.

"We were surprised that this happened as part of an unannounced visit at (Bayern training complex) Saebener Strasse," said Rummenigge and Salihamidzic.

Former Bayern and Germany also questioned Loew's timing.

"The decision is okay, because we are talking about making changes, but the moment is very unfortunate," said Matthaeus, a Sky pundit.

"A week before the game against means Loew has only brought unrest to Bayern

"You could have thrown these three players out of the national team two months ago, after so many years of merit, and not a week before the important match in the "



Mesut Ozil, who has not spoken to Loew since walking away from the Germany set-up last year citing racism, said he felt sorry about Loew's treatment of close friend Boateng.

"I am sorry that one of the best German players in the last decades has to leave the national team in this way," wrote Ozil on

Both Boateng and Hummels turned to youth to console themselves on

Boateng posted "Thank you for brightening my day" when his god-daughter posted a video to him saying "cheer up, they're balla balla (crazy)".

Hummels posted a picture with his infant son alongside the text "cheerful".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)