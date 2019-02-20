U'khand HC rejects Asaram's appeal for reallocation of land for Rishikesh ashram

The on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by jailed "godman" seeking reallocation of a piece of land in for his ashram, paving the way for the forest department to take over it.

The plea seeking reallocation of the land in Muni-ki-Reti area of was rejected by a division bench of the high court comprising of and Justice R C Khulbe.

The forest department had issued a notice to in 2013, asking him to vacate the land in Muni-ki-Reti, where his stands. The department said the 20-year lease for the land had expired in 1970 and had not been renewed ever since.

This eviction order was stayed by the high court. It was later vacated by Justice vide an order dated December 21, 2018.

The complainant, Stephen Dubey, also pleaded before the court that as per the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, the lease for the land could not be renewed as the was performing a non-forest activity in a forest area, his said.

