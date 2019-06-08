Singur movement was a mistake by TMC: Mukul Roy

on Saturday said the movement, which had catapulted Mamata Banerjee and the TMC to power in West Bengal, was a "mistake", as it neither helped industry in the state nor did any good to the farming community.

Roy's comments came in the backdrop of the BJP's farmers' wing, the Kisan Morcha, planning a mass convention in Singur, which had hogged the limelight in 2006 and 2007 amid widespread protests in against the Left Front government.

The agitation had led the to shift the Nano out of the state.

"The movement by was a mistake and completely wrong. It neither served the purpose of industry nor agriculture.

"The farmers are now suffering as the land there cannot be used for agricultural purpose. I was then a part of the TMC, but I feel that the movement was wrong," he said.

Reacting to Roy's claim, the TMC leadership termed him as an "oppurtunist".

"Now, he (Roy) feels it was wrong, to serve his own political purpose. He is an oppurtunist, trying to malign the historic anti-land acquisition movement by farmers," TMC said.

The stir in Singur, which comes under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, culminated with the end of the 34-year-old Left rule in the state and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which was at the forefront of the protests, stormed to power.

BJP candidate won the Hoogly Lok Sabha seat in the recent

