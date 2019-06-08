Goalkeeper turned rebel fighter dies in northwest Syria

A Syrian turned rebel fighter who starred in an award-winning documentary died Saturday of wounds sustained fighting regime forces in northwestern Syria, his faction said.

Abdel-Basset al-Sarout, 27, was among dozens of fighters killed since Thursday in violent clashes on the edges of the region of some three million people.

That region dominated by an alliance led by Syria's former affiliate is supposed to be protected by a months-old buffer zone deal, but has come under deadly regime bombardment in recent weeks.

Before Syria's eight-year civil war, Sarout was a for Syria's youth team from the central city of

When peaceful demonstrations broke out against Bashar al-Assad's regime in 2011, he joined in, soon becoming a popular of protest songs.

Following a brutal government crackdown on the protests, he took up arms against regime forces.

Sarout starred in the documentary "Return to Homs" by Syrian Talal Derki, which tracked his evolution from to fighter, and won a top prize at in 2014.

Jameel al-Saleh, of the rebel faction Jaish al-Izza, announced Sarout's death in a message on Twitter, describing him as a "martyr" who died "fighting for the sake of God".

The message was accompanied by a video showing Sarout singing "We will be back, Homs", referring to his hometown now back under government control.

Another of the group's commanders, Mahmoud al-Mahmoud, also confirmed the fighter's death.

"He was a well-mannered young man and one of the fiercest fighters I have known," he told AFP.

"Sarout was wounded before yesterday in the battle to liberate Tal Maleh," a village in the north of province, he said.

The for Human Rights said Sarout was wounded in overnight battles Thursday to Friday while fighting in the ranks of

"He died of his wounds on Saturday," said the of the Britain-based monitor,

Sarout was evacuated from in 2014 under a surrender deal with the regime to end a two-year siege of its historical centre, according to the Observatory.

His father and four of his brothers were killed during bombardment and clashes in Homs, it said.

On Saturday, Syrian activists and opposition figures took to to mourn the loss of the turned fighter.

"The of freedom, the icon of Homs, the bard of the squares, the unforgettable sound of the Syrian revolution has been martyred," and opposition supporter said.

Hadi al-Bahra, a member of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission, posted: "Sarout will remain alive." "He died hoping to realise the dreams of Syrians," he added.

lies on the southwestern edge of the region, which is dominated by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance.

Almost half of the region's three million residents have been displaced from other parts of the war-torn country, including after deals to return government control to those areas.

Assad's forces are in control of almost 60 percent of Syria, after a series of victories against rebels and jihadists with Russian military backing since 2015.

But a large northeastern swathe of the country, as well as the region, remain out of its reach.

The Idlib region, which spans most of Idlib province and includes slivers of neighbouring Latakia, and provinces, is supposed to be protected by a September buffer zone deal signed by and rebel backer

But the regime and their allies have upped their deadly bombardment of the region since late April, killing more than 330 civilians, according to the Observatory.

The violence has also forced more than 270,000 people to flee their homes, and hit 24 health facilities, the says.

Late Thursday, HTS and rebel allies launched a counterattack against government forces in the area of

Almost 170 fighters have since been killed, according to the Observatory.

On Saturday alone, 37 regime fighters and 28 jihadists and allied rebels were killed in the fighting, the Observatory said.

Analysts predict the regime will continue to chip away at the Idlib region, but not unleash a major assault that would create chaos on Turkey's doorstep.

Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)