Ceasefire violation: Pakistan lobs mortars, opens fire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops last Friday resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in forward area in Digwar sector, in which 2 suffered injuries

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Army
Representative image

Pakistani troops Friday lobbed mortars and opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

"At about 0830 hours, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing with small arms along the LoC in Swajian sector of Poonch," PRO defence said.

The Indian Army is effectively retaliating, he said.

Pakistani troops last Friday resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in forward area in Digwar sector, in which two people suffered injuries.

On Tuesday last, the Indian Army destroyed seven Pakistani military posts across the Line of Control in retaliation to the continued ceasefire violations by them.

With Pakistan using heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch, people have been advised to stay indoors, officials said.
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 11:45 IST

