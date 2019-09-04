Pakistan military accuses US of cheating over Osama raid in Abbottabad

-
Pakistan's military on Wednesday accused the US of cheating the country by not taking it into confidence over a raid that killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad in 2011.
Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan's intelligence cooperation with the US helped it track down late al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.
"Pakistan traced a telephone call and shared details with America," he said, adding that the call led to the killing of bin Laden.
Ghafoor said US in a way cheated Pakistan on the issue when it took action without informing it.
Bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals in 2011 in Pakistan's Abbottabad.
