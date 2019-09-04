JUST IN
Pakistan military accuses US of cheating over Osama raid in Abbottabad

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said the US refused to take Pakistan into confidence at the time of operation

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Osama bin Laden
Osama bin Laden (Photo: Wikipedia)

Pakistan's military on Wednesday accused the US of cheating the country by not taking it into confidence over a raid that killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad in 2011.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan's intelligence cooperation with the US helped it track down late al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

"Pakistan traced a telephone call and shared details with America," he said, adding that the call led to the killing of bin Laden.

Ghafoor said US in a way cheated Pakistan on the issue when it took action without informing it.

Bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals in 2011 in Pakistan's Abbottabad.
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 23:10 IST

