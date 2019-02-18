Pak opens 2,200 years old Buddhist remains for foreign tourists

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan to form new agency to build tourist-friendly country
Australia's refusal forced Pakistan to play ODIs in UAE
Pakistan foreign ministry website hacked, India blamed
Pak criticises India's bid for UNSC permanent seat
Pakistan's main backer on Kashmir in UK accused of having sex with vulnerable women
-
Pakistan has opened for the first time 2,200 years old Buddhist remains for foreign tourists in northwestern part of the country.
The Buddhist remains at Jamal Garhi in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were visited for the first time by British and Chinese tourists.
The tourists evinced keen interests in the Buddhist remains which have been preserved in original shape.
A UK tourist said it's really commendable that 2,200 years old relics have been preserved with great care.
"The law and order situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also satisfactory and the foreign tourists can visit these historical sites without any fear," the tourist said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU