Pak opens 2,200 years old Buddhist remains for foreign tourists

has opened for the first time 2,200 years old remains for foreign tourists in northwestern part of the country.

The remains at Jamal Garhi in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were visited for the first time by British and Chinese tourists.

The tourists evinced keen interests in the remains which have been preserved in original shape.

A UK tourist said it's really commendable that 2,200 years old relics have been preserved with great care.

"The law and order situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also satisfactory and the foreign tourists can visit these historical sites without any fear," the tourist said.

