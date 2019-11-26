JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Shut down JNU for 2 yrs; rename it as Subhash Chandra Bose Univ: Swamy
Business Standard

Pakistan opposes India's candidacy to UNSC membership, cites Kashmir issue

The G4 nations comprising Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan support each other's bids for permanent seats on the Security Council

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

UN Security Council
FILE PHOTO: UN Security Council | Wikipedia

Pakistan has opposed India's candidacy to the UN Security Council's permanent and non-permanent membership, citing the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the world body in United Nations on Tuesday, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said, "at least one of the G4 does not in our view qualify for membership of the security council - permanent or non-permanent."

The G4 nations comprising Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan support each other's bids for permanent seats on the Security Council.

Akram, without naming India, said the country was in "blatant violation of resolutions of the Security Council," referring to Kashmir issue.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.
First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU