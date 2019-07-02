Pak proposes July 14 for 2nd meet on Kartarpur; to discuss draft agreement

JUST IN
UK warns China of consequences if it fails to preserve Hong Kong's freedom
The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Work underway on the Kartarpur corridor on the Pakistani side of the border | Photo: Sai Manish

Pakistan on Tuesday proposed July 14 for the second meeting with India to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

"Pakistan, today, conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on 14th July 2019 at Wagah," the FO said.

"The Indian side has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation," it said in a brief statement.

It said Pakistan was committed to expedite progress on the matter to ensure that the corridor is operationalised in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.
