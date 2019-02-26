Pak retaliation will prove it shelters terrorists: Pawar

Any retaliation by to India's air strikes on in that country will prove that it provides shelter to terrorists, NCP chief said Tuesday.

The former defence minister, talking to reporters here, lauded the for the strikes, adding India's defence forceshave made citizens feel proud.

It would not be proper to politicise the air strikes, said. Targeting Narendra Modi, he said the IAF had carried out such strikes earlier also, but there was no politicisation (of the same).

"The credit always went to the Now if the credit is being given to Modi, then credit should also be given to Mohan Bhagwat," he said.

conducted a major preemptive strike on a (JeM) training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, said in

JeM had claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Kashmir, in which 40 jawans were killed.

"Being a former defence minister, I was sure that those who committed the dastardly attack in Pulwamawould have to pay for their actions soon," said.

He said the IAF took precautions to ensure the air strike was done in such a way that there was no international backlash.

"The terror camps in Pakistan-occupied (PoK) were responsible for the Pulwama attack and the IAF taught them a lesson. The air strike lasted for 15 to 20 minutes and the common man was not put to any hardship.

"I am of the view that the IAF did not violate the Line of Control (LoC) and ifPakistan retaliates, it will be proved that it gives shelter to terrorists," Pawar said.

" doesn't attack anyone, but will retaliate with full force, if we are targeted. has shown this approach earlier. When attempts were made to hurt us, (former prime minister) changed the geography of the neighbouring country," he said.

Pawar said in the last all-party meeting, it was decided that issues pertaining to Pulwama attack were not to be politicised and all parties should stand firmly behind the government.

"If the air strike is used for politics, it wouldn't be proper," he said.

Pawar called him and informed that "terror camps in PoK" have been destroyed and about 250 terrorists killed (in the air strike).

Pawar said Swaraj also invited him for the all-party meeting in New Tuesday but he expressed his inability to attend the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)