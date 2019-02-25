Efforts on to forge anti-BJP 'grand alliance' in Maha: Pawar

Monday said attempts are still on to forge a "grand alliance" against the BJP in for the upcoming polls.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said his party and the are against the ideology of the RSS and they will continue their fight against the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP.

"We will continue to fight the RSS ideology. Our stand regarding RSS is very clear. We don't agree with the ideology.

"What more commitment can one ask for," the former Union said when asked about Prakash Ambedkar's pre-condition on joining the proposed Congress-led grand alliance in the state.

Ambedkar, who heads the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, had early this month said the will have to come up with an "agenda" to "rein in the RSS" before seat-sharing talks could take place between the two parties.

Asked about the contours of an anti-BJP front, Pawar said attempts are still on to forge a "grand alliance" against the saffron outfit in the state, which has the second highest number of seats (48) in the country.

"How to free the society from forces propagating RSS ideology should be everyone's responsibility," he said.

All like-minded parties should get together to fight the RSS ideology, the veteran parliamentarian said.

