Village of soldier killed in Pulwama attack celebrates, wife says she is proud of armed forces

"I feel this action will give peace to the martyred soldiers," is how a attack victim's wife reacted to India's air strikes killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of in on Tuesday.

Kalavathi, whose husband H from was among the 40 CRPF jawans who died in the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, is grieving her loss but said she is proud of the Indian armed forces.

Guru's native village Gudigere in district, about 100 km from here, burst into jubilation on hearing about the Indian Air Force's early morning attack on the terror camp. Villagers took out a march and a tricolour was unfurled atop his house as a mark of respect.

With tears in her eyes, told reporters: "I salute the Indian armed forces.I am happy with this action. I feel that this action will give peace to the martyred soldiers. I am proud of my Indian armed forces."



Guru's father insisted that the time to give peace a chance was gone and "the anti- forces should be completely destroyed".

"They should tremble with fear or else, they should be wiped out. They have no idea about the citizens of We have been insisting on peace but peace is not a solution anymore. They have to be completely destroyed.

"My son will rest in peace only if they are wiped out entirely," said

As the spread about India's retaliatory action for the attack, villagers in Gudigere took out rally shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and ' Amar Rahe'.

was among the 40 (CRPF) personnel killed in the February 14 suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district by Pakistan-based terror group.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)