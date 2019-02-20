Pak's Punjab university sets up Guru Nanak research chair

For the first time, a Pakistani university has created the to "promote the message of peace that the Sikh preached".

"The University Lahore has created the Baba This is the first ever initiative of any university in The students will carry out research on the teachings of Guru Nanak," University told on Wednesday.

He said an inaugural ceremony was held at the university's new campus on Tuesday by Dr

Shahzad said it was also the demand of the delegations who visited the University.

"It was not only the demand of the but the academia that feels the need to promote message of tolerance of in the society. The students under the supervision of the will carry out the research work," he added.

Ahmad said Guru Nanak promoted the message of tolerance through his actions and teachings.

"He made great efforts for a peaceful society. The purpose of setting up the Guru Nanak is to promote the message of peace that he preached," he said, adding the initiative will help strengthen relations between Muslims and

Punjabi Language Literature and thanked the VC for crating the Guru Nanak research chair.

"We could establish peace by following the teachings of and the sufis.

