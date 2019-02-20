Pak's Punjab university sets up Guru Nanak research chair

-
For the first time, a Pakistani university has created the Guru Nanak research chair to "promote the message of peace that the Sikh spiritual leader preached".
"The Punjab University Lahore has created the Baba Guru Nanak research chair. This is the first ever initiative of any university in Pakistan. The students will carry out research on the teachings of Guru Nanak," Punjab University spokesperson Khurram Shahzad told PTI on Wednesday.
He said an inaugural ceremony was held at the university's new campus on Tuesday by Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad.
Shahzad said it was also the demand of the Sikhs delegations who visited the Punjab University.
"It was not only the demand of the Sikhs but the academia that feels the need to promote message of tolerance of Guru Nanak in the society. The Punjab University's Oriental College students under the supervision of the Professor of the chair will carry out the research work," he added.
Ahmad said Guru Nanak promoted the message of tolerance through his actions and teachings.
"He made great efforts for a peaceful society. The purpose of setting up the Guru Nanak research chair is to promote the message of peace that he preached," he said, adding the initiative will help strengthen relations between Muslims and Sikhs.
Punjabi Language Literature and Culture Journal editor Sardar Ajaib Singh Chattha thanked the VC for crating the Guru Nanak research chair.
"We could establish peace by following the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak and the sufis.
