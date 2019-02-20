'Mizo Peace Accord ensured enduring peace in Mizoram'

The Peace Accord of 1986 has stood the test of time and made one of the most peaceful states in the country, Rajasekharan said Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting here to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accord - Remna Ni (Peace Day) - Rajasekharan said it is the duty of all stakeholders to ensure enduring peace in the state as it is the most crucial prerequisite for development.

The Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986, by the erstwhile underground (MNF), the Centre and the government.

"It is to the credit of the strong out here, that we have transitioned from years of struggle to become one of the most peaceful states in the country. It is our duty to maintain this peace, which is so vital for development," he said.

The urged the people to exploit the immense potential that offers in the realms of agriculture, horticulture, organic farming, food processing, handloom and handicrafts.

"Special emphasis is now being given to the bamboo sector in the state. We have one of the largest bamboo cover in the country, it is now recognized, developed and promoted in a manner ensuring ecological security for all-round sustainable development of the state and well-being of our people," Rajasekharan said.

Zoramthanga, who was present at the meeting, also urged the people to harness the bamboo potential in the state for sustainable development.

The function was attended by Assembly Speaker, members of the council of ministers, legislators, top officials and large number of the general public.

Mizo Peace Accord ended 20-years of disturbance triggered by declaration of independence from the by the MNF on March 1, 1966.

