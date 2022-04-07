JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Global Covid caseload tops 494.8 mn, deaths surge to more than 6.16 mn
Business Standard

Pak Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Supreme Court will resume the crucial hearing on the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dissolution of Parliament by the president

Topics
Pakistan  | Pakistan Supreme Court | Prime Minister Imran Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan 'thanks' Opposition for boosting his party's popularity
Pak PM's fate to be decided by Supreme Court

Pakistan's Supreme Court will resume the crucial hearing on the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dissolution of Parliament by the president on his advice on Thursday, a day after adjourning the proceedings for the fourth time after promising to give a "reasonable order" in the high-profile case.

The apex court on Wednesday sought the minutes of the National Security Council meeting to know more about the alleged "foreign conspiracy" as it delayed its verdict on whether Prime Minister Khan had violated the Constitution by dissolving Parliament rather than face a no-confidence vote.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked with the "foreign conspiracy" to topple the government and hence was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Khan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 07 2022. 11:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.