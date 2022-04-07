Pak Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Supreme Court will resume the crucial hearing on the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against embattled and the dissolution of Parliament by the president on his advice on Thursday, a day after adjourning the proceedings for the fourth time after promising to give a "reasonable order" in the high-profile case.

The apex court on Wednesday sought the minutes of the National Security Council meeting to know more about the alleged "foreign conspiracy" as it delayed its verdict on whether Prime Minister Khan had violated the Constitution by dissolving Parliament rather than face a no-confidence vote.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked with the "foreign conspiracy" to topple the government and hence was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Khan.

