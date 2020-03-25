Pak suspends domestic flights till Apr 2 to curb spread of coronavirus

Pakistan has suspended all domestic flight operations until April 2 to curb the spread of the novel after the country reported over 1,000 cases and seven deaths from the COVID-19 infection, authorities said on Wednesday.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients touched 1,037 with 413 cases in Sindh; 115 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 117 in K-P; 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 15 in Islamabad; and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, The Express Tribune reported.

The National Disaster Management Authority has said that so far 7 people have died due to the novel and 18 recovered.

In the wake of the outbreak, the country has halted its operations.

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman of Aviation Division, said that the decision was part of ongoing efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus.

The ban will be effective from Thursday, Khokhar said.

According to a statement on the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's website on Tuesday, the government has "decided to suspend all types of domestic scheduled/non-scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations with effect from Thursday, March 26, at 6:00am up to April 02, 2020."





صورتحال کاتقاضا ہے کہ عوام آگے بڑھیں اور اپنے ہم وطنوں کو کرونا جیسی آفت سے محفوظ بنانے کی تحریک میں ہمارا ہاتھ بٹاتے ہوئے کسی حکومتی فرمان کا انتظار کئے بغیر ہی اپنے آپ کو ازخود گھروں تک محدود رکھیں اور رضاکارانہ لاک ڈاؤن کی راہ اختیار کریں کیونکہ



Pakistan has already suspended flights this week. However, cargo flights are exempted from the flight suspension ban.

Meanwhile, there is complete lockdown in the country and people have been told to remain inside of their homes. They are only allowed to go out in case of emergency.

The government has pledged to increase testing capability and other facilities in hospitals as new medical supplies are expected to start pouring in from China by Friday, according to NDMA chief Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, there are 417,966 confirmed cases across the world, 18,615 deaths and 107,705 recoveries.



On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister announced a multi-billion rupee stimulus package to combat the deadly coronavirus and to facilitate poor people in the prevailing circumstances.

The government also suspended all passenger train operations through the country till March 31 and deployed army to assist the civil administration to enforce a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus outbreak.

Khan said Rs 200 billion has been allocated for the labour class to mitigate their sufferings, while the government is also reaching provinces and the business community to extend their assistance.



He said the government was highly conscious of its responsibilities and it was due to various policies and steps that the coronavirus was still contained in the country.