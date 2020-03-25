Coronavirus: Kevin Pietersen urges Indians to stay indoors, tweets in Hindi

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has urged Indian citizens to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown period which started from Tuesday midnight amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Namaste India! I have heard that your situation is like ours, PM Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days. I request you to follow this instruction. We will fight together and come out to this situation. Please stay at your home and stay safe," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier also, Pietersen had tweeted in Hindi urging Indian citizens to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected over 500 people and claimed over 10 lives.

He had revealed he was helped by Indian cricketer Srivats Goswami to put out the message in Hindi. Both the players have played with each other for the in the (IPL) where Pietersen learned Hindi from the Indian player.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Modi said lockdown was an essential step to fight decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern, he said as the health of the Indian citizens is currently his priority.